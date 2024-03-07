American Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Trust owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.28. 1,321,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,204. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $245.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.64. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.