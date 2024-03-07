American Trust Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

American Trust increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Trust owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 634,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

