American Trust Has $3.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SPYG traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,415. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.