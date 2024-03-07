American Trust Has $33.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

American Trust raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $33,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.81. 2,230,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.