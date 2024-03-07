American Trust Has $4.59 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,102. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $128.30.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

