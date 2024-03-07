American Trust Has $4.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,493,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,236,000 after acquiring an additional 156,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

