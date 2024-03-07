American Trust Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

American Trust cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 0.5% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.20.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $462.07. 820,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $467.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.99 and its 200-day moving average is $400.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

