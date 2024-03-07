American Trust Purchases 875,601 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,601 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $98,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 1,271,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,961. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.