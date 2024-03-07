American Trust Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Trust grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.24. 5,394,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,583. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

