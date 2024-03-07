American Trust Sells 2,607 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CB traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.77. The stock had a trading volume of 584,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,959. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.96. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.