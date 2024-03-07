American Trust Sells 288 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Trust trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $629.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,652. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $607.72 and its 200-day moving average is $553.16. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $636.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

