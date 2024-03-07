AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
AnalytixInsight Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.75.
About AnalytixInsight
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AnalytixInsight
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.