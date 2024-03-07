AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

