Apollo Currency Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $918,980.94 and $494.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00021937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

