Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 310,000 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.93% of iHeartMedia worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 203.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 513,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,342. The company has a market capitalization of $308.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

