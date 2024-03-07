Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh Sells 50,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

ACGL stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.69. 2,051,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,230. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.