Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Reduced by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249,799 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 5.6% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $245,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 5,551,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

