Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $192.18 million and $27.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002105 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001689 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003143 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,344,412 coins and its circulating supply is 179,345,196 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.