ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Trading Up 0%

Shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 17,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Institutional Trading of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

