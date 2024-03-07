Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $721.07

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 721.07 ($9.15) and traded as high as GBX 742.80 ($9.43). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.29), with a volume of 961,356 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.07) target price on the stock.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AUTO

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,935.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 721.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.