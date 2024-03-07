Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.00

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 40575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.