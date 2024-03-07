Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.30

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 10181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.