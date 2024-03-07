Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 30.6 %

Avid Bioservices stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 14,989,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $385.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDMO. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

