Badger DAO (BADGER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.12 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $105.19 million and $17.12 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00008438 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,583,834 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

