Bancor Market Capitalization Achieves $125.15 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $125.15 million and $11.30 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,600,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, "Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,613,678.66093902 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.9204387 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $13,388,927.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

