Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET stock remained flat at $15.46 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.