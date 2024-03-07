Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
BSET stock remained flat at $15.46 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.
