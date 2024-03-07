Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 1,927,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,886. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAYRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

