Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.91. 2,931,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,856. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.