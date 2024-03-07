Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2,540.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SPOT traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.35. The company had a trading volume of 881,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $272.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

