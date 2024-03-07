Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,511,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.