Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,304,000 after buying an additional 438,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $16,086,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.