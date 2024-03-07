Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $473.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,101,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,538. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $474.19. The company has a market capitalization of $378.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

