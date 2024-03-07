Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after buying an additional 377,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,992. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $84.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.