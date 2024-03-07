Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,709 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.23. 361,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

