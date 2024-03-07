Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock traded up $8.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.28. 1,044,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,747. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

