Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 857 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $429.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,819. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

