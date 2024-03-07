Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after acquiring an additional 529,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,039,000 after buying an additional 699,297 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 757,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,141. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

