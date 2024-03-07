Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,458 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $608.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The company has a market cap of $263.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

