Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 192,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

VZ stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 16,940,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,752,846. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

