Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $99.13. 387,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,835. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.