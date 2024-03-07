Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after buying an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 16,769,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,168,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

