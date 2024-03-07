Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WM. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.52. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

