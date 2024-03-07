Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

ARKK stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,853,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036,798. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

