Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 6,725 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 764,774 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

