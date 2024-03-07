Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $165.70. 6,405,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $165.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.