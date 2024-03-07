Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 3,023,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 972,979 shares.The stock last traded at $7.18 and had previously closed at $7.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $542.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Berry by 251.0% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 988,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 64.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 425,293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berry by 604.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

