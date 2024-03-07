BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $359.26

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.26 ($4.56) and traded as low as GBX 341.50 ($4.33). BH Macro GBP shares last traded at GBX 343 ($4.35), with a volume of 795,054 shares traded.

BH Macro GBP Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,576.92 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 358.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 41,320 shares of BH Macro GBP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £149,991.60 ($190,368.83). In related news, insider John Le Poidevin acquired 41,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £149,991.60 ($190,368.83). Also, insider Bronwyn Curtis acquired 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £20,024.67 ($25,415.24). 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

