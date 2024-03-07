Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €42.16 ($45.83) and last traded at €42.48 ($46.17). Approximately 32,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.72 ($46.43).

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.54.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

