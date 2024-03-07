BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0400 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.30 million and $15.82 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00015847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,118.97 or 0.99989365 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00147513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,065,719,646 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001778 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

