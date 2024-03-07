BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Trading 2.2% Higher

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.75 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). 81,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 86,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The stock has a market cap of £9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.15.

BiVictriX Therapeutics Company Profile

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

