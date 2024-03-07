BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Alex Puchner Sells 7,713 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alex Puchner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Alex Puchner sold 656 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $21,418.40.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,144. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $886.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

